4 Up, 2 Down: Cavaliers come out firing vs Celtics

The Cavs improved to 9-0 in these Playoffs, snatching game one from the higher-seeded Boston Celtics. After a long break between postseason series, Cleveland looked eager to get back on the court, while Boston looked like they needed a breather, especially after besting the Washington Wizards in seven games and winning the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

