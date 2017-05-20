3 SHOTS | 3 observations after the Cleveland Cavaliers win Easterna Read Story Dave "Dino" DeNatale
MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his dunk in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics on during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston The Cavaliers are heading back to the NBA Finals for the third straight year and will look to defend their crown after beating the Boston Celtics, 135-102, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Here are our '3 Shots' from the second half of tonight's close-out win by the Wine and Gold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC