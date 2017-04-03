Westbrook sets triple-double record, Thunder beat Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook takes a shot over Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic during the first half of a basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Denver. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook takes a shot over Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic during the first half of a basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.