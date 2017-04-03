Westbrook sets triple-double record, Thunder beat Nuggets

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets' hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory. Westbrook had 50 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in breaking Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles that stood since the 1961-62 season.

