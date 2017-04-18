Warriors take 2-0 series lead on Blaz...

Warriors take 2-0 series lead on Blazers, win without Durant

Stephen Curry scored 19 points on an off night, JaVale McGee sparked Golden State off the bench with 15 points, and the short-handed Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-81 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night without injured leading scorer Kevin Durant. McGee shined on a night none of the usual stars found their consistent shooting strokes.

