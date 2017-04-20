Utah Jazz's Jeff Withey Accused of Domestic Violence By Playmate Ex-Girlfriend
Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey has been accused of domestic violence in a police report filed by his Playboy Playmate of the Year ex-fiancee, Kennedy Summers ... TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources confirm the report was filed in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday and references multiple alleged incidents.
