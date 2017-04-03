Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trailblazers: Game Preview
It's not quite a home-and-away stint, but it hasn't been too long ago that we've seen them, and it hasn't been too long ago that we beat them. For tonight's show the play will be performed in Portland though, away from the comforting embrace of the Aunt Viv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
