Utah Jazz to begin predraft workout process on Saturday

The Utah Jazz still have at least one game remaining in their season Sunday against the LA Clippers, but the team will begin its workout process Saturday in advance of June 22's NBA Draft. Texas' Andrew Jones, Northeastern's T.J. Williams, UConn's Rodney Purvis, Michigan's Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson and George Washington's Tyler Cavanaugh will audition for the Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.