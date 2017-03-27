Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year? Jazz say...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert takes center court before tip-off of a game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert takes center court before tip-off of a game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.