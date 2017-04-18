Utah Jazz: Quin Snyder isn't coaching like a playoff rookie

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw during Game 1 of the Western Conference at the Staples Center Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw during Game 1 of the Western Conference at the Staples Center Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.