Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward is making history
As we just talked about two days ago , the Utah Jazz are winning a lot of games this year - and a huge part of it is Gordon Hayward. He has upped his scoring average every season he has been in the league, and that's even more commendable because he has been the first option for the last five years in a row and the primary focus of every defense he faces.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
