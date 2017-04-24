Thunder In Houston For Win-Or-Elimina...

Thunder In Houston For Win-Or-Elimination Game 5

15 hrs ago

The time has come to put up or shut up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Houston tonight for a win-or-be-eliminated Game 5. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Russell Westbrook is averaging a 35.0-point, 12.0-rebound and 11.3-assist triple-double this series but OKC has been outscored 110-70 when he goes to the bench.

