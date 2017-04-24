Rockets Move on, Spurs and Jazz win C...

Rockets Move on, Spurs and Jazz win Crucial Games.

Read more: Canis Hoopus

It was another closely contested game, but the Houston Rockets were able to put away the Oklahoma City Thunder last night 105-99 and move on to the second round of the playoffs. It was close because the Rockets had a nightmare shooting from three and because Russell Westbrook was relentless in scoring 47 points.

