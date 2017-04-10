Robertson honors Westbrook, but Nuggets top Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, talks to the fans as Oscar Robertson, left, and others listen, before an NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Thunder in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. less Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, talks to the fans as Oscar Robertson, left, and others listen, before an NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Thunder in Oklahoma City, ... more Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, defends Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.