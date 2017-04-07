Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream
Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers: Portland defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night at the Moda Center, moving 1 1/2 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers' playoff magic number is two, meaning any combination of Portland wins and Denver losses equaling two locks a playoff spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC