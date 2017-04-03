Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Jazz : Utah has won four its last six games, but fell 109-103 Sunday at the San Antonio Spurs. Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and five assists, but the Jazz could not beat a team resting Manu Ginobili, David Lee and Patty Mills and missing injured starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green.

