Photos: The 7 best shots in the paint in Warriors-Blazers Game 3

The Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter of Game 3 of their NBA first round playoff series at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Portland Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh dunks against Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala in the first quarter of Game 3 of their NBA first round playoff series at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.