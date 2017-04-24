NBA Playoffs: Examining the state of the Warriors with Golden State of Mind
While the first round drags out for other teams, the Cavs and Warriors are off after sweeping their first round opponents. With our respective teams out of action for a week, Golden State of Mind contributor Duby Dub Dubs and I asked each other some questions about about our primary rival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
