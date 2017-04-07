Morning links: BYU basketball with a top 3 ranked recruiting class;...

Jordan Burton of SB Nation's Mid-Major Madness delivered his sweet 16 recruiting rankings for basketball, and the BYU Cougars came in at No. 3. Talking about the Cougars' recruiting efforts, Burton wrote, "As the saying goes, quality over quantity, and this class has two REALLY quality players in Kolby Lee and Christian PoPoola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.