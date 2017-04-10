Live coverage: Utah Jazz face San Antonio Spurs in regular season...
The Utah Jazz will play the final game of the regular season Wednesday night at Vivint Arena against the San Antonio Spurs, and there's still a great deal on the line. With a win and a Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Jazz would claim the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff race and homecourt advantage in the first round against the Clippers.
