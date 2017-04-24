Life is about to get real for Steven ...

Life is about to get real for Steven Adams as he enters mega-deal with OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder need their Kiwi big man Steven Adams to return with an upgraded game for 2017-18. For four years the 23-year-old Kiwi centre with the Oklahoma City Thunder has been operating under the financial restrictions, and managed expectations, of the NBA's rookie scale contract.

