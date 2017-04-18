(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune...

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Gordon...

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward during a timeout. The Utah Jazz lead the Los Angeles Clippers after the third quarter during Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Friday, April 21, 2017.

