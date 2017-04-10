Jazz fans can get into playoff spirit...

Jazz fans can get into playoff spirit with free haircuts styled after Gobert, Hayward 'dos

Heads up, the Utah Jazz are doing a cutting-edge promotion - a hair-razing one, you might say - to get into the playoff spirit. Before the first-round series between the Jazz and Clippers returns to Utah next week - after games in L.A. on Saturday and Tuesday - the organization will help some fans show just how devoted they are.

