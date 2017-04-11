Jazz end Warriors' 14-game win streak...

Jazz end Warriors' 14-game win streak with 105-99 victory

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Joe Johnson added a key 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining and the Utah Jazz beat Golden State 105-99 to snap the Warriors' 14-game winning streak. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. OAKLAND, Calif.

