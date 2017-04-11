Jazz end Warriors' 14-game win streak with 105-99 victory
Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Joe Johnson added a key 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining and the Utah Jazz beat Golden State 105-99 to snap the Warriors' 14-game winning streak
