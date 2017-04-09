Jazz big man Rudy Gobert believes he ...

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert believes he can be a modern-day Bill Russell

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: West Allis

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert believes he can be a modern-day Bill Russell Like the Celtics legend, Rudy Gobery enjoys making a winning impact on the defensive end. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oQ1d1C NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the future of the All-Star Game in North Carolina and the issue of resting marquee players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC