Hornets Hand Thunder Second Straight ...

Hornets Hand Thunder Second Straight Loss Despite Westbrook's 40th Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook tallied his 40th triple-double of the season but couldn't get enough help from his teammates as the Thunder fell to the Hornets, 113-101 on Sunday afternoon inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists but the Thunder totaled a whopping 24 turnovers as the Charlotte organization picked up its first win in Oklahoma City.

