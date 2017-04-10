Health, strong finish key as Utah Jazz prepare for playoffs
But unlike the past four seasons, this week isn't the end of the year; the Jazz will make their first playoff appearance since 2012 when the NBA enters the postseason after games Monday at the Warriors and Wednesday's home finale against San Antonio. The Jazz and Clippers are tied for fourth in the West with two games remaining, but L.A. holds the tiebreaker and finishes the season against Houston and Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC