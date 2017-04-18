'Greek Freak,' Bucks _ and Jazz, Bulls _ look for 2-0 leads
Milwaukee 's Giannis Antetokounmpo marked his arrival as a big stage, playoff performer in his second trip to the NBA postseason - now he's looking for more. The 22-year-old dubbed the "Greek Freak" will be looking to once again put his stamp on the Bucks' series against the Toronto Raptors.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
