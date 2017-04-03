Got power? New Rocky Mountain Power p...

Got power? New Rocky Mountain Power plan includes more wind, more solar, new transmission line

Members of the press and executives were invited to tour the new rooftop solar installation at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. More than 2,500 solar panels have been installed atop the home of the Utah Jazz, forming one of the largest rooftop solar energy systems among indoor sports venues in the U.S. SALT LAKE CITY - A $3.5 billion plan that serves as a 20-year blueprint for meeting power generation needs in Utah and five other states in the West envisions a new transmission line to carry Wyoming wind and building 1,040 megawatts of solar capacity, with the majority of that in Utah.

