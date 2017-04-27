Clippers Notes: Can J.J. Redick replicate breakout game vs. Jazz in Game 6?

J.J. Redick finally got on track with 26 points in Game 5 on Tuesday, and the Clippers will need significant contributions from him again if they hope to avoid elimination against the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. PLAYA DEL REY >> Time, perspective and rest helped the Clippers cleanse their frustration over the Game 5 loss to Utah that puts them in a 3-2 deficit in their best-of-7 first-round series.

