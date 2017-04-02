Clippers' Austin Rivers out with hamstring strain, could miss start of playoffs
There may be resentment in the locker room toward his favorite son treatment and larger contract than he deserved, but the Clippers could use Austin Rivers in the playoffs. He's become a replacement-level reserve point guard probably having his best NBA season, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists, a 54.5 true shooting percentage, and he's a threat from three.
