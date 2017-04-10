Cavaliers to sit Big 3 in Miami

15 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sit LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for Monday night's road game against the Miami Heat. The Cavs officially announced James and Irving as out and the third member of the Big 3 -- Kevin Love -- as questionable for the game at AmericanAirlines Arena, The team apparently decided to give the star players rest before the playoffs over continuing the fight for the No.

