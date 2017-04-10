Cavaliers to sit Big 3 in Miami
The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sit LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for Monday night's road game against the Miami Heat. The Cavs officially announced James and Irving as out and the third member of the Big 3 -- Kevin Love -- as questionable for the game at AmericanAirlines Arena, The team apparently decided to give the star players rest before the playoffs over continuing the fight for the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC