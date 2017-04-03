Breaking down the Cavs' favorite half court plays
The Cavs playbook often features simple pick and roll actions to create switches and exploit matchup advantages for either LeBron James or Kyrie Irving. In addition to quick ISO Post-Ups for Kevin Love , this makes up the bulk of the Cavs halfcourt offense.
