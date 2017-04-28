Boris Johnson's sister joins rival party for United Kingdom vote
It would be hard for Britain to say No if Donald Trump asked for assistance in military action against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad in response to further chemical attacks, Boris Johnson has said. Discussing the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, the foreign secretary said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had "unleashed murder upon his own citizens with weapons that were banned nearly 100 years ago".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC