Boris Johnson's sister joins rival party for United Kingdom vote

It would be hard for Britain to say No if Donald Trump asked for assistance in military action against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad in response to further chemical attacks, Boris Johnson has said. Discussing the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, the foreign secretary said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had "unleashed murder upon his own citizens with weapons that were banned nearly 100 years ago".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.