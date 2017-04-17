A.M. notes: Jazz win on buzzer-beater, London attack victim returns to Utah, Pence talks North Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone , near the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. Pence is warning that the North Korean people and military "should not mistake the resolve" of the U.S. to stand with its allies.

