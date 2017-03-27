Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington ...

Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington faces tough challenge on the road in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

When: Friday, March 31 at 9:00 pm EST Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App When these teams last played back in February, the Jazz made sure the game was played on their terms. They grabbed 22 more rebounds than Washington, they held the Wizards to 11 fast break points, and Gordon Hayward dominated in crunch time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC