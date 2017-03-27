Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington faces tough challenge on the road in Utah
When: Friday, March 31 at 9:00 pm EST Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App When these teams last played back in February, the Jazz made sure the game was played on their terms. They grabbed 22 more rebounds than Washington, they held the Wizards to 11 fast break points, and Gordon Hayward dominated in crunch time.
