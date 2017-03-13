Why LeBron James won't win MVP
RUSSELL Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard all are having amazing seasons, but as far as Richard Jefferson is concerned, there's only one MVP: LeBron James. James is averaging 26 points, 8.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds and shooting 54.2 per cent from the field and 38.5 per cent on threes while playing 37.5 minutes per game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC