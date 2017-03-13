Why LeBron James won't win MVP

RUSSELL Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard all are having amazing seasons, but as far as Richard Jefferson is concerned, there's only one MVP: LeBron James. James is averaging 26 points, 8.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds and shooting 54.2 per cent from the field and 38.5 per cent on threes while playing 37.5 minutes per game.

