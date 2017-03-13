Westbrook has 33rd triple-double, Thunder beat Nets 122-104

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in his 33rd triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-104 on Tuesday night. Westbrook shot just 6 of 18 from the field after scoring 40 or more points in five of his previous eight games, but as usual he was the dominant player on the floor even when his shot didn't fall.

