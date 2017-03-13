The Spurs, Wizards, Heat and Bucks were our biggest risers in this week's NBA power rankings, while the Warriors, Grizzlies, Bulls and Kings all took a step back. Week 19 NBA power rankings: Spurs dethrone Warriors, Wizards enter top five The Spurs, Wizards, Heat and Bucks were our biggest risers in this week's NBA power rankings, while the Warriors, Grizzlies, Bulls and Kings all took a step back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.