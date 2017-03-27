Warriors use big fourth quarter to ho...

Warriors use big fourth quarter to hold off Rockets 107-98

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Klay Thompson had 20 and the Golden State Warriors got key plays down the stretch from just about everybody, using a big fourth quarter to hold off the Houston Rockets 107-98 on Friday night. Andre Iguodala's left-handed drive and layup tied it with 7:07 remaining and he finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC