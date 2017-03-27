Warriors use big fourth quarter to hold off Rockets 107-98

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Klay Thompson had 20 and the Golden State Warriors got key plays down the stretch from just about everybody, using a big fourth quarter to hold off the Houston Rockets 107-98 on Friday night. Andre Iguodala's left-handed drive and layup tied it with 7:07 remaining and he finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.