Utah Jazz: Shelvin Mack, others recall their tourney times

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler, right, looks to the basket as Utah Jazz guard/forward Gordon Hayward guards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler, right, looks to the basket as Utah Jazz guard/forward Gordon Hayward guards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.