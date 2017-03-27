Utah Jazz record vs. West's best isn'...

Utah Jazz record vs. West's best isn't great, are they a mirage or snake-bit?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

Let's state the obvious here - the Utah Jazz have made a huge jump this season and they've battled the opponents, referees, the schedule, and injuries and are going to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since Josh Howard was on the club. That's awesome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC