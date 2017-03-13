Utah Jazz NBA Draft 2017--What should...

Utah Jazz NBA Draft 2017--What should we expect, and does it even matter?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

However, with the upcoming certainty that the Jazz will have to pay many of their own players a lot more money on new contracts in the next couple of seasons, and with the strong possibility that the Jazz will have to make some hard decisions about which players to keep--because they most likely won't to be able to afford to keep all of the Jazz's current players--replenishing and adding depth to the Jazz roster with some productive young players from the NBA draft at a low cost may be one of the keys to future Jazz success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC