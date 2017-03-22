Utah Jazz mailbag: How do the Jazz deal with Favors being out? Who helps Gobert and Hayward?

The Salt Lake Tribune) Derrick Favors complains to an official about a missed call in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake Tribune) Derrick Favors complains to an official about a missed call in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.