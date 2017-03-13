Utah Jazz: Hayward scores 27 as Jazz top the Los Angeles Clippers 114-108
The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 114-108 Monday night for one of their biggest victories of the season. In what was a playoff atmosphere at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 27 points.
