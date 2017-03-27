Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit...

Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union "Pass It Along" to the Wheelin' Wildcats

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union announced today that the Utah Wheelin' Wildcats are this season's fifth recipient of "Pass It Along," a program featuring fan nomination opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. The Utah Wheelin' Wildcats, which provides an adaptive sports program for sports-minded individuals with disabilities and competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's Division III, will be presented with a $5,000 donation prior to the Friday, March 31 game vs. the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC