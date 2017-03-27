Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union "Pass It Along" to the Wheelin' Wildcats

The Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union announced today that the Utah Wheelin' Wildcats are this season's fifth recipient of "Pass It Along," a program featuring fan nomination opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. The Utah Wheelin' Wildcats, which provides an adaptive sports program for sports-minded individuals with disabilities and competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's Division III, will be presented with a $5,000 donation prior to the Friday, March 31 game vs. the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

