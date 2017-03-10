Trail Blazers overcome Westbrook's 58 to top Thunder 126-121
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook's career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night. Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight.
