Trail Blazers overcome Westbrook's 58 to top Thunder 126-121

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook's career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night. Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight.

