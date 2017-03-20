Thunder journal: Thunder still tinkering with big, small lineups
And as the Thunder works down the stretch to iron out its rotation, coach Billy Donovan is trying to balance the line between overpowering opponents with size and keeping step with offenses that are fleet afoot. "We clearly, when teams want to play small, we have an advantage with size and you try to get your size into the game," Donovan said Monday before the Thunder trimmed the Mavericks 92-91 at American Airlines Center.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
