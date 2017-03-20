Thunder journal: Thunder still tinker...

Thunder journal: Thunder still tinkering with big, small lineups

And as the Thunder works down the stretch to iron out its rotation, coach Billy Donovan is trying to balance the line between overpowering opponents with size and keeping step with offenses that are fleet afoot. "We clearly, when teams want to play small, we have an advantage with size and you try to get your size into the game," Donovan said Monday before the Thunder trimmed the Mavericks 92-91 at American Airlines Center.

