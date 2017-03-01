Thunder journal: Cuban still not sold...

Thunder journal: Cuban still not sold on Westbrook's MVP status

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told a group of reporters before the Thunder played Dallas on Sunday at American Airlines Center that the MVP race is a toss-up between LeBron James and James Harden , and asked where Westbrook is in that mix, Cuban was blunt. Last season, Cuban called Kevin Durant the Thunder's "one superstar," saying that Westbrook was an All-Star but not a superstar, a critique that famously prompted Durant to say of Cuban "He's a idiot."

