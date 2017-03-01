Terry Rozier reacts to Richard Jefferson dunking on him by throwing ball, picking up technical
Northeast Ohio Native Terry Rozier was not happy when Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson dunked over him at TD Garden on Wednesday. Replay showed Jefferson actually went over Rozier's head after completing the dunk, to which the second-year Boston guard took exception, firing the ball back at the veteran forward and earning a technical.
